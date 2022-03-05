Watch: Moment British journos are shot by Russian troops in Ukraine

The Sky crew were near the capital Kyiv when they came under fire from Russian forces, with reporter Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mockler both hit, The Sun reports. Photo / Sky News

Terrifying footage has shown the moment a British TV reporter and cameraman were shot in a hail of bullets in Ukraine.

The Sky crew were near the capital Kyiv when they came under fire from Russian forces, with reporter Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mockler both hit, The Sun reports.

Both were saved by the bullet-proof vests they were wearing at the time.

This is absolutely terrifying - Stuart Ramsay and his Sky News team were targeted by a professional Russian hit squad in Ukraine.



Amazing that cameraman Richie Mockler managed to film this despite being under heavy gunfire.



They're safely back in the UK. https://t.co/Rs4xVuNukw pic.twitter.com/gKyIzbRNwN — Tim Gatt (@TimGatt) March 4, 2022

The crew were heading for the town of Bucha, where a Russian convoy had been destroyed by the Ukrainian army the previous day.

The team were told by the Ukrainians they had been ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad.

Video shows them approaching a checkpoint from where soldiers begin shooting.

"The first round cracked the windscreen," wrote Ramsay, in an account of the horror incident.

"Camera operator Richie Mockler huddled into the front passenger footwall. Then we were under full attack.

"Bullets cascaded through the whole of the car, tracers, bullet flashes, windscreen glass, plastic seats, the steering wheel, and dashboard had disintegrated."

The team desperately try to take cover as the bullets hit their car, setting off sparks as they hit metal.