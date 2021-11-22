Watch: Health worker begs protesters to move so he can go see sick child

An NHS worker confronts eco protesters taking over roads in Vauxhall. Video / LBC

Footage has emerged showing a desperate NHS worker being denied the right to get through a road blockage by eco-warrior protesters to reach his sick child.

In a video posted online, the NHS worker is seen begging with protesters to stop blocking a busy road in London in a bid to get to his young child.

The roadblock comes as environmentalist protesters blockaded numbers of roads and brought London to a standstill to hit back at the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members.

Insulate Britain is an environmental activist group, formed by people involved in the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion.

In footage, the man is seen pleading with organisers and police to allow him through.

"My child is sick. I need to get home to my child … this is really wrong. You've got to think about other people as well. I'm not well. How am I going to get home?" he was heard saying.

While in a distressed state, the man tried to tell them to protest elsewhere and avoid disruption.

"You can't do this. This is really wrong."

In the background of the video, protesters could be heard chanting: "what do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now."

Police said around 30 arrests were made after Public Order Act conditions were imposed on the protest.

Police had to shut down the two bridges where protesters were sitting, as they stopped traffic passing between the north and south of London.

With the bridges shut down for five hours, police diverted traffic, which they said was for "the safety of all".