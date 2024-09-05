They drink only from their own personal mugs, like their father, who is frightened of being poisoned, and have separate special meals prepared for them. They eat with staff at breakfast and noon, then take an afternoon nap.

Russian retired rhytmic gymnast and politican Alina Kabaeva. Photo / Getty Images

Visits from their father are said to be “special” occasions for the boys, with the Russian President reported to especially enjoy playing ice hockey with the elder son, Ivan.

The teams in these matches are made up entirely of FSB agents, apart from the two Putins, who always play on the same side.

However, the Russian President has expressed annoyance that the boys could not be entirely shielded from Western influences.

Ivan enjoys spending time pretending to be characters from Disney cartoons, which he is only able to do alone or with his minders because of his father’s preference for Soviet cartoons.

“Our Soviet cartoons, of course, are of a completely different quality: naturally, their emotional and aesthetic impact on a developing person is completely different,” Putin said in January 2024.

The family advertised for a live-in English teacher for the boys. The job description did not identify the family, but warned that the post would require two weeks of quarantine before starting work at Valdai.

The offered salary was £6500 ($13,700) per month, which has reportedly not prevented high turnover in the job.

Putin and Kabaeva have had staff from Britain in the past, but are now understood to prefer workers from South Africa, because the country is perceived to have friendlier relations with Russia.

The report by the Dossier Center is said to have been compiled with assistance from a member of staff at the Valdai complex.

Dossier Centre also said that it had obtained geolocation data of phone devices that confirmed the presence of FSB and Federal Guard Service agents at the residence.

Khodorkovsky, Dossier Centre’s founder, spent a decade in Russian prisons and currently lives in London.