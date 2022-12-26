Violence erupts after gunman kills three Kurds in ‘quiet’ Paris neighbourhood

Demonstrators turn a car over during a protest against shootings at the Kurdish culture centre in Paris. Photo / AP

Police fired teargas as they clashed with Kurdish protesters after a racially motivated shooting in a Paris neighbourhood.

The scene of a triple killing in the 10th arrondissement descended into angry confrontations yesterday evening between officers in riot gear and Kurdish mourners.

Emmanuel Macron last night condemned the shooting that left three dead outside a Kurdish community centre and barbershop.

“The Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris,” the French president wrote.

“Thoughts for the people who are fighting for their lives, their families and their loved ones. Thanks to the security forces for their courage and sangfroid.”

Police arrested a white 69-year-old rail worker - identified as William M - over the shootings.

The French national had been charged twice before for attempted murder, last year and in 2016, after a knife attack against a migrant centre in which tents and migrants were slashed.

The alleged killer had been released from pre-trial detention a week or so before yesterday’s attack.

Local media reported the presumed shooter lived at home with his parents and was a recluse.

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, arriving at the shooting sceneyesterday afternoon, said the gunman was “clearly targeting foreigners”.

The shooting was outside a Kurdish community centre on Rue d’Enghien, known as a gathering place for the local Kurdish diaspora. The gunman entered a hair salon where media reported he was disarmed by people inside, and injured in the face.

By early evening crowds of Kurds had arrived to pay their respects. Some sought to reach the community centre where the shooting had taken place.

Demonstrators stand next to a burning barricade during a protest against the shootings at the Kurdish culture centre in Paris. Photo / AP

But police deployed outside used teargas to disperse the protesters who tried to break through a police cordon protecting Darmanin.

Projectiles were thrown, car windows smashed, fires set, and teargas canisters lobbied in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Before the escalation, protesters could be heard shouting slogans of Kurdish solidarity and slogans against Turkey, with whom the Kurds have been in armed conflict since 1978.

Some demonstrators were chanting slogans in support of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish organisation designated as a terrorist by Ankara and the European Union.

”Martyrs don’t die,” some shouted.

Eve Biolay, 35, said: “It’s shocking and scary. I’ve lived here for five years and there were never any problems. ”This is a young, lively area and I’ve never felt unsafe”.

Solène Coatanea, 27, who owns an interior decor shop on the street where the shooting happened, said the neighbourhood is “normally quiet”.

“I saw a police car drive up really fast and heard the sirens but was working and didn’t pay attention.

“But then I saw a large crowd outside the shop and learned what happened. There are a lot of start-ups and offices and restaurants in the area.”

One woman and two men, all of whom have been identified as Kurdish activists, were killed by the gunman.

Another three people were also injured in the shooting.

The gunman had been injured and “has been taken to hospital”, the mayor of the 10th district, Alexandra Cordebard, said at the scene.

A shopkeeper in the area said she heard seven or eight shots: “It was total panic.”We locked ourselves inside.”