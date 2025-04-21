- Vietnamese tycoon Truong My Lan’s life sentence for a US$17 billion laundering case was reduced to 30 years.
- Lan was found guilty of embezzling US$12.5b and causing damages totalling US$27b.
- The court noted Lan’s major role but considered her efforts to compensate victims.
A Vietnamese property tycoon who was jailed for life in a US$17 billion ($28b) money laundering case had her sentence cut to 30 years on appeal on Monday after she claimed what happened was “an accident”.
Property developer Truong My Lan had already lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case in which she was found guilty in April last year of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and fraud amounting to US$27b.
The appeal court ruled there was no basis to reduce her sentence, but said she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three-quarters of the stolen assets.
Four months later, an appeal court in Ho Chi Minh City today ruled that a life sentence she was handed for three crimes during a second trial in October would be reduced to 30 years.