“Lan played the major role ... [but] we also take into consideration the amount of money that Lan has spent on overcoming the consequences,” Judge Pham Cong Muoi said following discussions earlier in the appeal about how her assets may be used to compensate victims of her crimes.

In her final words before the court last week, Lan described what happened as “an accident”.

Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan (centre left) looks on at a court in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, 2025. The appeal of her case after being convicted of money laundering began on March 25, 2025, three months after she lost an appeal against the death penalty in a separate case. Photo / AFP

“Since being jailed, I have tried my best ... to seek the best solutions to [deal with my] projects and properties,” she was quoted as saying by state media.

“Please acknowledge my effort,” she added.

‘Mastermind’

The 68-year-old was found guilty in October of laundering US$17.7b and illegal cross-border trafficking of US$4.5b.

She was also found guilty of bond fraud to the tune of US$1.2b.

During the trial, the court had determined that Lan was “the mastermind, committed the crime with sophisticated methods, many times, causing especially serious consequences”.

During her first trial in April 2024, Lan was found guilty of embezzling US$12.5b but prosecutors said the damages caused by the scam totalled US$27b – equivalent to around 6% of the country’s 2023 GDP.

Lan owned just 5% of shares in SCB on paper but the court concluded that she effectively controlled more than 90% through family, friends and staff.

Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in the bank lost money, prompting rare protests in the communist nation.

– Agence France-Presse