Watch: The moment Shane Ryan dropped a 20kg weight on gym user. Video / News.com.au

A gym junkie who was left with a cracked skull after his mate deliberately dropped a 20kg weight on his face while faking an ankle injury hasn't told his parents because he doesn't want them to worry.

The man was bizarrely attacked by his friend Shane "Big Horse" Ryan, 33, while the pair worked out alone inside the Next Level Gym in Rosebery, outside Darwin, on October 22, 2020.

He was performing a chest press - lifting two dumbbells while lying flat on his back on a bench - when he was approached unprovoked by the diesel fitter.

In harrowing footage shared by the NT Supreme Court, Ryan could be seen picking up a 20kg weight and dropping it directly on his mate's face.

Ryan, feigning an ankle injury, walked away from the victim before returning with a phone to call an ambulance.

Sources close to Shane Ryan admitted they were left "shocked and speechless" at the video. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

The pair were reportedly on good terms for "at least six months" before Ryan attacked him.

In his impact statement, the victim said he needed ongoing medical treatment, suffered from anxiety and had to take blood pressure medication.

"I have not told my mum and dad about it as I did not want to stress them so don't want to say much about it," the victim told the Daily Mail under anonymity.

Sources close to Ryan admitted they were "shocked and speechless" at the video and "will not make any excuses for what he has done".

The 33-year-old initially planned to fight the charges but pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing harm.

"He's always been a very hard worker and I think he's just dealing with mental health problems," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"My heart is broken for the victim and his family. My thoughts are with them."

"You and he spoke in a friendly manner on October 22, 2020, before this incident," Justice Burns told Ryan in court.

"Undoubtedly, the emotional effect of this incident on the victim has been heightened by the fact that your attack upon him was without apparent motive."

"The lack of an obvious motive for you to have engaged in this offence is troubling."

Ryan was jailed for 19 months. He is not eligible for parole until November 24, 2022, after serving a minimum of 10 months in jail.