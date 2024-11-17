Advertisement
Veteran broadcaster Alan Jones arrested following nine-month investigation

By Lexie Cartwright
Lexie Cartwright
Alan Jones has been arrested for indecent assault. Photo / Getty Images

Alan Jones has been arrested at his Sydney Harbour apartment over allegations he indecently assaulted several young men.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the veteran Australian broadcaster, 83, was arrested by detectives at his Circular Quay residence on Monday, following a nine-month investigation by the State Crime Command’s child abuse and sex crimes squad.

In December, Jones vehemently denied allegations he indecently assaulted young men over his lengthy career.

The former long-time talkback host at Sydney’s 2GB, who for decades was one of the country’s most influential and feared commentators, allegedly used his position of power to prey on a number of young men, an investigation by the Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time.

He has been taken to Day Street police station in central Sydney. Police are expected to address the media this afternoon.

