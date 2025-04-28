- Venezuela has accused the US of “abduction” after a two-year-old girl was separated from her deported parents.
- The US Department of Homeland Security claims the parents are members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.
- The girl is in foster care for her safety, while Venezuela demands her immediate return.
Venezuela has accused Washington of “abduction” in the case of a 2-year-old girl separated from her migrant parents, who were deported from the United States without her.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said the girl was placed in foster care to protect her from her parents, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona and Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte, who it claimed were members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua drug gang.
In a statement today, the foreign ministry in Caracas denounced “the abduction by US authorities of the young Venezuelan Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, aged 2”, and called for her “immediate” return to her parents.
Under US President Donald Trump, the DHS has carried out a crackdown on immigration, deporting thousands of primarily Latin American migrants it says are undocumented and cancelling the legal status of others.