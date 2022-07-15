US woman gets out of traffic ticket with 'White Privilege card'

The Government gears up for a winter Covid peak, concern about the effects of alcohol on mental health and why the economy might be able to avoid a recession in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government gears up for a winter Covid peak, concern about the effects of alcohol on mental health and why the economy might be able to avoid a recession in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage, Alaska, police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty "White Privilege card".

The social media post caused concerns about racial equality in Alaska's largest city.

Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving at 3.43am while driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage after arriving on an early-morning flight from California for Trump's rally Saturday to support local Republican candidates he's backed.

"Officer Bo" asked for her driver's licence but she couldn't find it, she wrote on Facebook.

"When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it's ok," she wrote. "He laughed and called his partner. It's their first time to see a White Privileged [sic] card," she said.

The top of the novelty card reads: "White Privilege Card Trumps Everything".

Israelah in her Twitter biography describes herself as Pinay, or a woman of Filipino origin.

A video apparently taken by Israelah of the encounter has been reposted on Twitter. Two officers are seen standing outside her car window. She asks one, "You like my White Privilege card?" The unidentified officer says, "That's hilarious."

In the Facebook comments shown at the end of the video, someone asks if she received a ticket. She replied, "nope."

Wondering why APD posted a strange mea culpa today? It's because this person reported not being cited for driving without a driver's license after she told police she was in Alaska from out of state for the Trump Rally and presented a novelty "White Privilege" card instead. https://t.co/WfCPImzG6h pic.twitter.com/0srIkn6prw — sAvE aNcHoRaGe (@SaveAnchorage) July 13, 2022

The original Facebook post has been deleted but screenshots and the video appear on social media.

It was not immediately clear if disciplinary action would be taken against officers involved or if a citation was actually issued to Israelah.

"Per the municipal attorney's office we are unable to answer these questions as the incident is currently under investigation and it relates to personnel matters," Anchorage police spokesperson Sunny Guerin said in an email to the Associated Press.

Attempts to reach Israelah through her Facebook page were not immediately successful.

Police Chief Michael Kerle on Tuesday posted a message on the department's website.

"Our mission is to protect and serve our community in the most professional and compassionate manner possible," he wrote. "Our vision is to create an environment where everyone matters."

Israelah posted this photo to Facebook. Photo / Supplied

Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, an advocacy group for black people and indigenous people of colour, said: "When you're not able to recognise black lives, you just don't get to all lives."

Hodge Growden said she was disappointed by the picture. She also wants to know what the consequences were for Israelah if she didn't have her driver's licence and was weaving while driving.

"I know that there are people of colour that weave and they get ticketed," she said. "They don't have that white privilege, get-out-of-a-citation card."

Anchorage Police Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, president of the Anchorage police union, said the officers involved have been served with a notice of investigation.

Conkling told the Anchorage Daily News he knew little about the situation and couldn't say how many officers were being investigated.

"There's always more to the story than a photograph tells," said Conkling, who didn't immediately return a message from AP.

When the investigation is complete, Hodge Growden said the results should be made public.

This is not the first time a ''white privilege" card has hit the headlines

In January of 2021, the US Department of Justice included a photo of a similar card in charging documents against Ian Benjamin Rogers, who was arrested by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force with firearms and explosives.

FBI photo of 'White Privilege Card' taken from Ian Benjamin Rogers. Photo / Department of Justice

In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor said: "I know that many extreme anti-government militias are populated by white supremacists. I believe that the statement 'Trumps Everything' and the numbers '0045' repeated four times [to make it look like a credit card number], are references to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States."

Rogers, 46, of Napa, pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun under a plea agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald