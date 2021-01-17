US riots: Gun stores swamped in lead-up to Joe Biden's inauguration; protesters begin to gather

As America braces for chaos ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration this week, gun stores across the nation are struggling to keep up with demand.

One Texas gun store owner told local media he is desperately trying to recruit staff to keep up with demand and predicted the situation could continue for the next 24 months.

Gun safety expert Stephen Gutowski posted a picture of a sign outside his local store in Virginia that shows there's "basically no ammo available".

There are still lines outside my local gun shop. And they still have basically no ammo available. Demand here, at least, remains through the roof. pic.twitter.com/XLZQgo4iS0 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 17, 2021

This store, All Shooters Tactical in Woodbridge, Virginia, didn't have a single pump-action shotgun available for sale (though they had other guns available). Sharpshooters up the road in Lorton, Virginia had a handful ofpump-actions. pic.twitter.com/earGg9rzld — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 17, 2021

He said there are still lines of people outside the shop and inside there wasn't a single pump-action shotgun available.

There are similar reports emerging across the nation, with a gun show in Iowa today reporting a massive increase in sales from previous years.

Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan on January 17. Photo / AP

"We've basically sold out of about 50 per cent of the guns that we have," a spokeswoman for one of the vendors told local media.

During a typical show, she says they'd sell about 13 guns. But after just a few hours of the Davenport show on Saturday, they'd already sold close to 75.

The Capitol building in Frankfort, Kentucky on January 17. Photo / AP

The reports come as small groups of right-wing protesters — some of them carrying rifles — started to gather outside heavily fortified statehouses around the US today.

There were no immediate reports of any clashes.

Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of Biden's inauguration on Thursday (NZT).

More than a third of governors had called out the National Guard to help protect their capitols and assist local law enforcement. Several governors declared states of emergency, and others closed their capitols to the public until after Biden's inauguration.

Some statehouses were surrounded by new protective fences, had boarded-up windows and were patrolled by extra police.

Some legislatures also cancelled sessions or pared back their work for the coming week.

Members of the Washington National Guard near the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Washington on January 10. Photo / AP

A few people demonstrated in some capital cities today, with crowds of only a dozen or two, while streets in many other places remained empty.

Some protesters said they supported President Trump, but others said they weren't backing Trump and had instead come to voice their support for gun rights or oppose government overreach.

Tall fences also surround the US Capitol in Washington DC. The National Mall was closed to the public, and the mayor of Washington asked people not to visit.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops from around the country are expected to arrive in the city in the coming days.

The security measures were intended to safeguard seats of government from the type of violence that broke out at the Capitol on January 6, when far-right Trump supporters galvanised by his false claims that the election had been stolen from him stormed the building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

The attack left a Capitol Police officer and four others dead. More than 125 people have been arrested on charges related to the insurrection.

- With AP