Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on November 13, eight days after the presidential election. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on November 13 after a jury found him guilty of federal gun charges, according to a court filing on Friday.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony on June 11 when a jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018.

The sentencing by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika will take place eight days after the November 5 presidential election pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.