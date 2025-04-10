Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Pallbearers fell into an open grave in Philadelphia when a wooden platform collapsed.

Benjamin Aviles’ son was injured, with the casket landing on him, knocking him unconscious.

The family blames Greenmount Cemetery and Rodriguez Funeral Home, calling the platform ‘wobbly’.

Video has captured the horrific moment the ground under a group of pallbearers gave way – and sent them tumbling into an open grave alongside the coffin.

The botched burial took place in the United States city of Philadelphia.

Family and friends of Benjamin Aviles were preparing to lay their loved one to rest on March 21 when a wooden platform above the grave gave way.

The pallbearers were all injured as they fell in, Aviles’ stepdaughter, Maribelle Rodriguez, told 6 Action News.