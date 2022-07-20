A man from Lafayette is being hailed a superhero after risking his life by saving five children from a raging fire. Video / LafayetteINPolice

US man Nicholas Bostic was driving to get petrol when he drove past a two-storey home that was fully ablaze.

He went to call 911 but realised that he left his phone behind - the decision he made next would save five lives and earn him a new family.

The incident in the Indiana town of Lafayette has landed Bostic with widespread acclaim, but also a sizeable hospital bill.

It was around midnight on July 11 when Bostic let himself into the house after realising he was the only one who could help.

Initially, all he found was acrid smoke.

"I shouted, 'Anybody here? Get out! Get out! Fire!' " he told the Washington Post, recalling that he was about to leave when he saw a teenager at the top of the stairs, gathered with a group of younger children.

It was 18-year-old Seionna Barrett who was babysitting her three younger siblings and one of their friends while her parents were out playing darts.

The eldest child had run around the house waking up the younger kids after she smelled smoke and Bostic had arrived at just the right time to save then, guiding them through the spreading smoke to the safety of the street.

But as Seionna and Shaylee (13) Kaleia (1) and Shaylee's friend Livian Knifley 13) stood outside, they told Bostic that the baby was missing.

They were referring to 6-year-old sister Kaylani, nicknamed "Baby K", who was still trapped inside.

Bostic ran back in and followed the sound of faint crying down some stairs.

"I thought, 'I don't want to die here,' " he told the Washington Post, but his bravery paid off when he scooped up Kaylani and ran for safety.

Nicholas Bostic was told he did a good job as he collapsed outside the blazing home. Photo / Lafayette Police

But this time the only light he could see came from rooms upstairs, so tucked the little girl under his arm and made his way to the top of the house.

There was only one way out from there and Bostic smashed a window and dived out, breaking Kaylani's fall with his own body.

It was there that emergency services found him and as he collapsed outside and asked: "Please tell me that baby's OK?".

"Yep," they told him. "You did good dude".

Bostic carries the last child from the inferno. Photo / Lafayette Police

When David and Tiera arrived at the scene after a call from their eldest daughter they found their home destroyed, but their children all safe.

'We feel very blessed for what Nick did," David Barrett told The Washington Post.

"He's a real hero, and my daughter's a real hero for waking the kids up. I don't like to think about what might have happened if Nick hadn't shown up. I'm grateful beyond words."

Lafayette Police Department's Lt Randy Sherer echoed that, saying that Bostic's selflessness was inspiring.

"What he doesn't understand is his actions weren't ordinary, they were extraordinary.

"He went down those stairs to save that little girl when he thought it was impossible just moments before ... There's only one way to define that: courageous and heroic."

Nicholas Bostic in hospital. Photo / GoFundMe

Bostic suffered burns, smoke inhalation, and a major laceration on his arm and faces a big hospital bill.

Well-wishers rushed to the GoFundMe to offer donations.

"Going to the hospital is expensive ... I'm really grateful that everyone has been so kind and giving," he told the Washington Post.

A few days after the rescue Bostic was able to meet with the Barretts when they invited him to church.

"It was a nervous moment and also tear-jerking," Bostic said. "I was just trying to do what was right that night, and to know they're all okay, I just wanted to cry."

"Nick is far more than a friend to us," David Barrett said. "He's now officially a part of our family."