Christopher Casey fatally stabbed his neighbour who was mad about his snoring.

A man in the US has been jailed after stabbing his neighbour to death because of a row over loud snoring.

Pennsylvania man Christopher Casey was jailed between 11-and-a-half to 23 months jail and three years’ probation for the involuntary manslaughter of his 62-year-old neighbour Robert Wallace.

Wallace was living next door in a duplex that shared a wall with Casey.

According to local media, Wallace, who was the victim of the stabbing, had originally confronted Casey over his loud snoring and had pushed in Casey’s first-floor window and threatened to kill him over it.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, after 20 minutes of arguing, Wallace settled down and offered to shake Casey’s hand and pay for surgery to stop his neighbour’s relentless snoring.