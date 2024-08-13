Advertisement
World

US man jailed after stabbing neighbour to death for complaining he snored too loudly

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Christopher Casey fatally stabbed his neighbour who was mad about his snoring.

A man in the US has been jailed after stabbing his neighbour to death because of a row over loud snoring.

Pennsylvania man Christopher Casey was jailed between 11-and-a-half to 23 months jail and three years’ probation for the involuntary manslaughter of his 62-year-old neighbour Robert Wallace.

Wallace was living next door in a duplex that shared a wall with Casey.

According to local media, Wallace, who was the victim of the stabbing, had originally confronted Casey over his loud snoring and had pushed in Casey’s first-floor window and threatened to kill him over it.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, after 20 minutes of arguing, Wallace settled down and offered to shake Casey’s hand and pay for surgery to stop his neighbour’s relentless snoring.

Wallace’s family explained he had been unable to sleep because of the noise which impacted his ability to work and his health.

Not believing Wallace was being genuine in his efforts to move forward from the incident, Casey decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to the affidavit, Casey armed himself with a military-styled knife and Taser under his blanket before opening the door and fatally stabbing Wallace three times in the chest.

Casey’s defence attorney James Lyons said in court there were multiple threats made against his client’s life.

He described Casey as “a really good man who was not equipped to deal with this type of sustained abuse and threats.”

“He was terrified of this guy, and he believed that he had no option,” Lyons said.

Casey’s lawyer also argued his client was autistic which made it difficult for him to deal with the confrontation.

He said his client only has one month left to serve in jail given the time he has already served.


