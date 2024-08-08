A North Carolina man charged with using eye drops to fatally poison his wife in 2018 has been accused of poisoning their 10-year-old daughter, also with eye drops, according to court documents filed this week.
Prosecutors allege Joshua Lee Hunsucker poisoned his daughter, who survived, last year while free on bond. They say Hunsucker was carrying out a larger scheme to intimidate his deceased wife’s parents, who are witnesses in the murder case, including by staging his own kidnapping and accusing his father-in-law of abducting him.
Those harassment tactics were detailed in an indictment this week that charged Hunsucker, 39, of Mount Holly, N.C., with witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, adding to charges of first-degree murder and insurance fraud in his wife’s September 2018 death. Prosecutors who successfully sought this week to revoke his bond detailed the new accusations in their court filing.
The grand jury indictment came after a judge found in July that Hunsucker had abused his daughter and neglected both his children, now 11 and 9. The motion to revoke bond was filed on Tuesday by Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page and special prosecutor R. Jordan Green.
County records showed Hunsucker was booked into Gaston County Jail on Tuesday. A gag order prevents attorneys from publicly discussing the case; his attorney, David Teddy, declined to comment when reached by the Washington Post.