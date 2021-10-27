US high school investigated after 'students seen giving teachers, principal, Mayor lap dances'

Photos show what appear to be a student giving someone a lap dance at a homecoming week event that included a 'Man Pageant'. Photo / Facebook

A school in the US is under fire after photos emerged showing students giving teachers and the principal, who happened to also be the town's Mayor, lap dances.

The incidents took place during a homecoming week "man pageant" at a high school in Kentucky.

Photos went viral on Twitter and Facebook before being taken down.

Images show cheerleaders dressed in Hooters waitress uniforms carrying what looks to be alcohol.

They also purportedly show a male student giving the principal and Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini a lap dance.

It is also alleged that "paddlings" were given out.

Superintendent of Schools Susan Combs has launched an investigation.

"The incident is under investigation and as you know anything under investigation I really can't talk about," Combs told the Louisville Courier Journal.

"Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken."

Combs declined to say whether the "Man Pageant" has been an annual event.

Aster Sizemore, a member of Hazard Independent School Board, said he was at the school on Tuesday but not at the event where the questionable activity occurred.

"Normally, the principal, Happy Mobelini, is pretty dad-gum strict, so that surprises me, unless someone pulled something out of a hat," Sizemore said, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

"A kid comes to school with a short dress, you know, he makes them go home and change."

It's not the first time principal and Mayor Mobelini has been investigated.

In 2008, he was twice investigated for alcohol incidents involving students.