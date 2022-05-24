Fourteen children and one teacher have been killed in a shooting at a US primary school, officials say.
The gunman - an 18-year-old man - is dead.
"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Earlier reports said that 13 children had been taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon (Wednesday NZT) after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 135km west of San Antonio.
Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in a critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.
The district said that the city's civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.
Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 120km from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.
The shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.