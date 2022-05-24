Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media about a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school. Video / CSPAN

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to the media about a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school. Video / CSPAN

Fourteen children and one teacher have been killed in a shooting at a US primary school, officials say.

The gunman - an 18-year-old man - is dead.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / AP

Earlier reports said that 13 children had been taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon (Wednesday NZT) after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 135km west of San Antonio.

Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in a critical condition.

This would be the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas mass murder in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, in which 3 teachers and 14 students were killed.



The Sandy Hook shooter in 2012 killed 20 elementary school children, 6 teachers and faculty. https://t.co/RX9eZMzlKD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 24, 2022

Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

The district said that the city's civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Photo / AP

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 120km from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

The shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.