US election/riots: Terrifying theory about Donald Trump's latest video message

Some of Donald Trump hardcore supporters are poring over a five-minute video message the president issued yesterday - saying there are clues in it that suggest he is preparing for a military takeover from a bunker.

In the video – issued after Trump was impeached for a second time yesterday - the president softened his rhetoric and "unequivocally" condemned the attack on the US Capitol, leaving some of his ardent followers disappointed.

Some of them took to underground far-right channels shortly after and discussed what they thought it all meant, and – as so often happens on such platforms – disturbing conspiracies began to circulate.

"No mention of Biden's transition," one user wrote in a QAnon forum seen by the Washington Post, suggesting that meant Trump would remain in office after January 20.

Another, hearing an echo in the recording, speculated the President was preparing for a military takeover from a bunker.

It comes after one of Trump's top White House advisers unleashed in the wake of yesterday's impeachment vote, saying he has "never been more pissed off" at US politics.

Supporters of Q-Anon and crowds gather outside the US Capitol for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6 in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

Trade adviser Peter Navarro was interviewed on Fox Business this morning amid the disappointing news that 965,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits in the past week – the highest since August.

"What happened yesterday was a travesty. The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3," Navarro said.

"If the election were held today, he'd be elected again, and if he runs in 2024 he'll be elected then. And I think that's what the Democrats fear.

"I've never been more pissed off in my life at this place, and I think there's 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way.

"So I would say to these people on Capitol Hill, knock it off. Stop this. Let the man leave peacefully with his dignity. He was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we've ever had in our history, and this is just wrong, what they're doing."

Following yesterday's impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, the next step is for the Senate to hold a trial. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there's "no chance" that trial could be wrapped up before Biden is sworn in - meaning Trump will serve a full term.

The trial will take place after he has left office.