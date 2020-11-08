Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: Why the President-elect will need to hit the ground running

4 minutes to read

A person celebrates the presidential election results in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Nicola Lamb analysis

Millions of Americans yesterday exhaled a collective breath of relief after the election tension and partied in the streets.

The celebrations by people who supported the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.