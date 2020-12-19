US election: Twitter declares Joe Biden winner in Trump's own tweets

Donald Trump's favourite means of communication seems to have turned on him.

Twitter has now changed its labels to reflect the fact that Joe Biden was the official winner of the US election - and is putting that information out with tweets from Trump, who very much still disputes the facts.

The platform was already labelling any "disputed" information in Trump's tweets but has now changed the wording to inform people that the tweets are blatant misinformation.

While previous labels on Trump's tweets stated that "multiple sources called this election differently", Twitter has now changed them to say the election has been called for Biden.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Dutch man managed to log into Trump's Twitter account in October simply by typing "MAGA2020!" in the password field.

"We believe the hacker has actually penetrated Trump's Twitter account, but has met the criteria that have been developed in case law to go free as an ethical hacker," the public prosecutors office in the Netherlands (OM) said.

It added that hacking was a criminal offence in the Netherlands.

But "special circumstances, also referred to in practice as 'responsible disclosure'," could stop prosecutors from taking steps, the OM added.

Trump's beloved Twitter has taken the war against his misinformation one step further. Photo / Getty Images

Dutch prosecutors made their findings based on an investigation by police's specialist cyber unit called Team High-tech Crime.

"Both the hacker and the American authorities have been informed of the outcome of the investigation," prosecutors said.

Despite the labels on Twitter and the successful hacking attempts, the platform appears to remain one of Trump's favourite ways to communicate his messages to American people and the world. The current US president tweets several times a day.