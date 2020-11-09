US election: Trump spokeswoman cut off in one minute

Even Fox News cut her off. Photo / Supplied

Fox News has cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after just over a minute, saying the network could not in good conscience continue airing her statements.

McEnany was holding a press conference with Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to discuss the Trump campaign's claims of election fraud.

"There is only one party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility," McEnany said.

"There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party.

"You don't take these positions because you want an honest election, you don't oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count, you don't oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide.

“What Pennsylvania has done is provide a case study into how to tip the scales of an election to functionally favor the Democrat Party.” -@kayleighmcenany pic.twitter.com/r6gYm1xg4n — GOP (@GOP) November 9, 2020

We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law. pic.twitter.com/ALakqktQPQ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 9, 2020

"You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting. Our position is clear. We want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight, we want maximum transparency.

"We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote to be discarded. Unlike our opponents, we have nothing to hide. The integrity of our election matters.

"The Constitution of the United States matters. What we have seen across the country is Democrat officials systematically trying to do an end run around the Constitution to tip the scales of the election in their favour."

Fox News host Neil Cavuto interrupted the broadcast just as MsMcenany got to the part about illegal votes being discarded.

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they "can't in good countenance continue showing this" when @PressSec says that Democrats are "welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting" in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," he said.

"I just think we have to be very clear – she's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance (sic) continue showing you this.

"I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that of course we'll take you back."