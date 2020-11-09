US election: Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs maniacally at media for saying Joe Biden won

Footage of Televangelist Kenneth Copeland maniacally laughing at media after the reports that Joe Biden had won the US election has gone viral.
The evangelical leader, who is a massive Donald Trump supporter, had an incredibly bizarre outburst, laughing maniacally at the news that the election had been called for Joe Biden.
"The media said what?" Copeland said, before bursting into a maniacal fit of laughter.
The laughter, which is so forced right from the start, almost seems funny - but then it proceeds to go on for an uncomfortable length of time.
A video posted by Ring Wing Watch showing the preacher's weird reaction went viral on social media.
Copeland is a controversial figure who is no stranger to making headlines for bizarre reasons.
In the past, he has claimed he has to fly in a private plane because he "can't talk to God" when flying in commercial airlines.
"You can't manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons," he said. "And it's deadly."
Copeland was not the only preacher to go viral during the election coverage.
Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White conducted a prayer service, in a last-ditch effort to up Trump's vote count, which also spread like wildfire online.
Needless to say, her prayer, however passionate, did not work.