US election: Reporter asks Donald Trump if he's 'being a sore loser'

A journalist yelled at Donald Trump to ask whether he was "being a sore loser" as the President walked out of a White House press conference on Friday (Saturday NZT) without taking questions.
Trump, in his first public appearance in a week, announced new pharmaceutical pricing plans before again diverting to the election, insisting he "won".
"Big pharma ran million dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign – which I won, by the way, but you know, we'll find that out," Trump said.
As he exited the briefing room without taking questions, the reporter, believed to be CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, yelled, "President, are you being a sore loser?"
Further back in the room, Brian Karem from Playboy yelled, "You lost the election! When will you admit you lost the election? When will you admit you lost the election?"
Trump has not taken any questions from reporters since before the election.
The President continues to claim he has a viable path to victory if a number of audits, recounts and lawsuits go his way, but that path grows narrower and narrower.
Trump's clash with reporters followed Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany engaging in similar battles.
Logic dictates that Trump's days in the White House are numbered, with key states that sealed presumptive President-elect Joe Biden's win rapidly approaching deadlines to certify their election results.
Georgia on Friday (local time) became the first of them to formally certify its results, affirming that Biden won in the southern state by 12,670 votes, or 0.26 per cent, a bitter blow to Trump's efforts to block the count.
"Numbers don't lie," said Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people."
Trump criticised the recount as "meaningless" due to the lack of signature verification.
He had earlier insisted he would win Georgia if the state let him "expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots".
The Electoral College meets in each state on December 14 to formally vote on the winner.
The President spent most of the day hunkered down in the White House, fuming about the "rigged election" and retweeting conservative personalities, arguing that his rival's victory was fraudulent.
Retiring Senator Lamar Alexander became the latest Republican lawmaker seeking to nudge Trump into triggering a formal transition process.
Biden "has a very good chance" of becoming the next president, Alexander said, and should be afforded "all" resources necessary for a smooth transfer of power.
Despite Trump's election denial, Biden is fully preparing to take over on January 20.
Trump also took the unprecedented step of hosting legislative leaders from Michigan, where he seeks to block the state from certifying the results which handed Biden a 155,000-vote victory.
The move infuriated state Democrats, with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell accusing the Republican lawmakers of trying "to subvert our democracy".
Republican Senator Mitt Romney condemned the move, as did former Republican Senator Jeff Flake.
Republican senators Ben Sasse and Joni Ernst also slammed the tactics.
Nevertheless, Trump's legal team fights on.