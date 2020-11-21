US election: Reporter asks Donald Trump if he's 'being a sore loser'

President Donald Trump continues to insist he won the 2020 election. Photo / AP

A journalist yelled at Donald Trump to ask whether he was "being a sore loser" as the President walked out of a White House press conference on Friday (Saturday NZT) without taking questions.

Trump, in his first public appearance in a week, announced new pharmaceutical pricing plans before again diverting to the election, insisting he "won".

"Big pharma ran million dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign – which I won, by the way, but you know, we'll find that out," Trump said.

As he exited the briefing room without taking questions, the reporter, believed to be CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, yelled, "President, are you being a sore loser?"

Further back in the room, Brian Karem from Playboy yelled, "You lost the election! When will you admit you lost the election? When will you admit you lost the election?"

Trump has not taken any questions from reporters since before the election.

President Trump: "Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign, which I won, by the way, but you know, we'll find that out. Almost 74 million votes."



NOTE: President Trump did not win the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/zFaYOPPXld — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

NOW: And as expected he walked off again without taking questions. So I hit him again. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/1e9R83OD8H — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 20, 2020

The President continues to claim he has a viable path to victory if a number of audits, recounts and lawsuits go his way, but that path grows narrower and narrower.

Trump's clash with reporters followed Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany engaging in similar battles.

Pence leaves, taking no questions. You can hear reporters screaming:



• "You're all undermining the democratic election!"

• "What is going on?!"

• "Why is the federal government not taking questions?" pic.twitter.com/GfAgM6eoSu — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

"I don't call on activists," is how @PressSec ended her press briefing. A reporter kept shouting, "When will you admit you lost the election?"



"I'm not an activist..." a different reporter can be heard saying. pic.twitter.com/Xx5tu348Bg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 20, 2020

Logic dictates that Trump's days in the White House are numbered, with key states that sealed presumptive President-elect Joe Biden's win rapidly approaching deadlines to certify their election results.

Georgia on Friday (local time) became the first of them to formally certify its results, affirming that Biden won in the southern state by 12,670 votes, or 0.26 per cent, a bitter blow to Trump's efforts to block the count.

"Numbers don't lie," said Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia. "The numbers reflect the verdict of the people."

Trump criticised the recount as "meaningless" due to the lack of signature verification.

He had earlier insisted he would win Georgia if the state let him "expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots".

...Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

The Electoral College meets in each state on December 14 to formally vote on the winner.

The President spent most of the day hunkered down in the White House, fuming about the "rigged election" and retweeting conservative personalities, arguing that his rival's victory was fraudulent.

Retiring Senator Lamar Alexander became the latest Republican lawmaker seeking to nudge Trump into triggering a formal transition process.

Biden "has a very good chance" of becoming the next president, Alexander said, and should be afforded "all" resources necessary for a smooth transfer of power.

Despite Trump's election denial, Biden is fully preparing to take over on January 20.

My statement on the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/m4gXnhY8ZP — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) November 20, 2020

Trump also took the unprecedented step of hosting legislative leaders from Michigan, where he seeks to block the state from certifying the results which handed Biden a 155,000-vote victory.

The move infuriated state Democrats, with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell accusing the Republican lawmakers of trying "to subvert our democracy".

Republican Senator Mitt Romney condemned the move, as did former Republican Senator Jeff Flake.

There are no words to describe how inappropriate this ishttps://t.co/4qMUqf2y7c — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 19, 2020

Republican senators Ben Sasse and Joni Ernst also slammed the tactics.

Nevertheless, Trump's legal team fights on.