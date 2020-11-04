US election: Possible civil unrest as Trump Tower bridge raised

The bridge over the Chicago River has now been lifted, preventing access to Trump Tower. Photo / Twitter: @JayDubWard

At least five New York Police Department dump trucks and a bus have been filmed parked outside Trump Tower in Midtown, New York City with thousands of police "at the ready" for whatever unfolds on election night.

Access has also been blocked to the streets surrounding Trump Tower in Chicago.

CBS reports the Wabash Ave bridge near Trump Tower was raised about 6.15pm on Tuesday (US time) as a precaution, "in anticipation of possible civil unrest".

Office of Emergency Management and Communications spokeswoman Mary May told the Chicago Sun Times it was shut down "as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents".

City officials have raised the Wabash Avenue bridge near Trump Tower downtown as a precaution, in anticipation of possible civil unrest on Election Night. https://t.co/zW5t7QXle5 pic.twitter.com/A70jbZD8As — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 4, 2020

BREAKING - Trump Tower is now surrounded by New York Police Department (NYPD) trucks and fences.pic.twitter.com/ResljWBAc0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 3, 2020

A barrier of sand-filled dump trucks were parked outside Trump Tower in NYC back in 2016 before Donald Trump was elected President.

In an update halfway through election day 2020, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said there were "no major incidents to report across the city".

"And we do not expect any as the day goes on," he said.

Monahan said officers had been posted at every polling location since before 6am.

"As the night goes on, we will continue to have thousands of additional cops at the ready," he said.

"My message to anyone that wants to cause violence and destruction is don't even try it, we know who you are and you will be arrested.

"For anyone who plans to peacefully protest in the coming days, we are here for you. But we need your help too. Let those who are trying to cause chaos know they are not welcome. Don't let them steal your message, separate from those agitators and we will deal with them."

Chicago police officers and city vehicles are posted outside Trump Tower downtown as the city prepares for potential civil unrest in response to the election. The Wabash Avenue bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians. https://t.co/wFmZRuJiYv pic.twitter.com/60gfdtXgLu — Ashlee Rezin Garcia (@Ashlee_Rezin) November 3, 2020