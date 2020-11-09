US election: Newspapers savage Trump's tantrums after loss to Joe Biden

The West Australian hammers its point home in the wake of the US election.

US President Donald Trump hates a critical headline, so he won't be happy about the front pages being shared around the world.

Newspapers have reacted with humour and disdain to Trump's tantrums after his loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Even members of Trump's own family and his wife Melania are reportedly trying to convince him to concede.

Down under, The West Australian brutally acknowledged his dummy spit:

The front page of tomorrow's The West Australian. pic.twitter.com/rodWYHP3xl — The West Australian (@westaustralian) November 8, 2020

Further afield, newspapers have been just as rough.

Metro in the UK went with "Trump the grump", while several other outlets chose to run photos of Trump pouting.

As expected, many went with the infamous "You're fired" line from his time as the star of The Apprentice.

Today’s front page of the Brazil Correio Braziliense uses Trumps famous line “You’re Fire.” pic.twitter.com/qW3rT94Shw — David Nelson (@wapio3021) November 9, 2020

Living for the pettiness of this foreign newspaper’s front page using a photo showing Trump pouting 😂#TrumpOut pic.twitter.com/XA4nuPcJRx — Extroverted Introvert (@JustJaggers) November 8, 2020

Others have been more subdued with their coverage. The Daily Telegraph in the UK simply ran the headline "Pressure grows on Trump to go quietly".

Many readers have noticed that some outlets have been quick to move on or are allocating news about Trump's reaction further back in the newspaper.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Pressure grows on Trump to go quietly'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KCzy4lDtPQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 8, 2020

Is it just me or can everyone else feel the collective world just losing interest in even hearing Trump?



Feels to me like the world is just ghosting him. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 8, 2020

Some former editors have used the US election result as an opportunity to revisit old front pages, particularly Jeff Jarvis, who was the Sunday editor of the New York Daily News.

He shared pages from an edition 30 years ago that labelled Trump a "has-been".

Almost exactly 30 years ago, when I was Sunday editor of the New York Daily News, I made this front page. @realDonaldTrump was pissed and called the publisher to yell. I called it early.

The Donald is the has-been. pic.twitter.com/oehd6dJq66 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) November 8, 2020

After Biden's win, German news magazine Der Spiegel recreated its controversial cover from 2017, with Trump holding the decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty.

The new cover was done by the same artist, showing Biden putting Lady Liberty's head back in place alongside Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again".

The United States of America has chosen a new leader: President-elect Joe Biden. But what will Donald Trump do next? White House insider Olivia Troye speaks on 60 Minutes. Video / Nine Network

"My new cover for Der Spiegel, Lady Liberty is back together. Thanks for following my work for the past four years," Cuban-American artist Edel Rodriguez tweeted.

Der Spiegel editor-in-chief Barbara Hans said the cover was one of two prepared for Saturday's magazine as they awaited results, with the other showing Trump loading a rifle in a barricaded Oval Office and the words "the squatter".