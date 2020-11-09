US election: Newspapers savage Trump's tantrums after loss to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump hates a critical headline, so he won't be happy about the front pages being shared around the world.
Newspapers have reacted with humour and disdain to Trump's tantrums after his loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Even members of Trump's own family and his wife Melania are reportedly trying to convince him to concede.
Down under, The West Australian brutally acknowledged his dummy spit:
Further afield, newspapers have been just as rough.
Metro in the UK went with "Trump the grump", while several other outlets chose to run photos of Trump pouting.
As expected, many went with the infamous "You're fired" line from his time as the star of The Apprentice.
Others have been more subdued with their coverage. The Daily Telegraph in the UK simply ran the headline "Pressure grows on Trump to go quietly".
Many readers have noticed that some outlets have been quick to move on or are allocating news about Trump's reaction further back in the newspaper.
Some former editors have used the US election result as an opportunity to revisit old front pages, particularly Jeff Jarvis, who was the Sunday editor of the New York Daily News.
He shared pages from an edition 30 years ago that labelled Trump a "has-been".
After Biden's win, German news magazine Der Spiegel recreated its controversial cover from 2017, with Trump holding the decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty.
The new cover was done by the same artist, showing Biden putting Lady Liberty's head back in place alongside Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again".
"My new cover for Der Spiegel, Lady Liberty is back together. Thanks for following my work for the past four years," Cuban-American artist Edel Rodriguez tweeted.
Der Spiegel editor-in-chief Barbara Hans said the cover was one of two prepared for Saturday's magazine as they awaited results, with the other showing Trump loading a rifle in a barricaded Oval Office and the words "the squatter".