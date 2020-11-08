Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: How claims of dead Michigan voters spread faster than the facts

8 minutes to read

The lobby of the Detroit Department of Elections. The Michigan Department of State has denied claims that dead people's votes were counted in this election. Photo / Brittany Greeson, New York Times

New York Times
By: Jack Nicas

Run-of-the-mill clerical errors have been used as false evidence of voter fraud in Michigan.

The tweets began to arrive Wednesday night, carrying explosive claims that people in Michigan were voting under the names of dead

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.