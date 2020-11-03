US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

Donald Trump, right, and Joe Biden go head to head in the US election.

Americans are choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in what many are calling the most consequential presidential election in a lifetime, overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, economic downturn, racial tension and a sense that the future of democracy itself is at stake.

Voters flocked to polling places around the country before sunrise to cast their ballots on election day.

They stood at a safe distance from one another in lines that snaked around schools, stadiums and churches.

Because of the huge volume of mail-in votes, the outcome may not be known for days or even weeks and could wind up in court.

In downtowns ranging from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote - or uncertainty about the winner - lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

Those who are voting in person on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) are joining 102 million Americans who voted early, a record total that represents 73 per cent of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden entered election day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.

Control of the Senate is at stake, too: Democrats need to net three seats if Biden captures the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House is expected to remain under Democratic control.

Trump began the day on an upbeat note, predicting that he'd do even better than in 2016, but during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.

"Winning is easy," Trump told reporters. "Losing is never easy, not for me it's not."

Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation on Tuesday, even if a winner isn't yet determined. Biden, too, promised a speech.

The Democratic nominee kept his eyes on the critical state of Pennsylvania, taking his final pitch to voters in his hometown of Scranton and the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

In battlegrounds, including Florida, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, some voters showed up to their polling places before dawn to beat the crowds, but still found themselves having to wait in long lines to cast their ballots.

A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House. And in downtowns ranging from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

Just a short walk from the White House, for block after block, stores had their windows and doors covered. Some kept just a front door open, hoping to attract a little business.

Both candidates voted early, and first lady Melania Trump cast her ballot on Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago, the couple's estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania Trump, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was the only one not wearing a mask as she entered the polling site.

The campaign has largely been a referendum on Trump's handling of the virus, which has so far claimed 232,000 lives in the US.

Trump insists the nation is "rounding the turn" on the virus. But Dr Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, broke with the president and joined a chorus of Trump administration scientists sounding the alarm about the current spike in infections.

While daily infections are rising in all but three states, the surge is most pronounced the Midwest and Southwest.

Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico reported record high hospitalisations this week.

Nebraska's largest hospitals started limiting elective surgeries and looked to bring in nurses from other states to cope with the surge.