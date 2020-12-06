US election: Donald Trump recycles falsehoods at Georgia rally

President Donald Trump at a South Carolina rally before the presidential election. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has kicked off his rally in Georgia by recycling the falsehood that he won the state.

"You know we won Georgia, just so you understand," Trump told the large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the President. In fact, President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by about 12,500 votes out of 5 million cast.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “They rigged our Presidential election, but we will still win it. We will still win it.”



“We’ll be going up to the Supreme Court very shortly.”



pic.twitter.com/cBKt50gW3O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 6, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump: You can’t accept when Democrats steal, rig, and rob an election pic.twitter.com/0UAM48Snfu — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 6, 2020

Trump said that he travelled to Georgia to help ensure two Republicans win January runoff elections that will decide whether Republicans or Democrats take control of the US Senate.

First Lady Melania Trump began the rally by telling Georgians that it's more important than ever "that you exercise your rights as a citizen and vote".

But the decision for Trump's base on whether or not to vote in Georgia's race is more complicated.

Trump's insistence that the presidential election was "stolen" - and particularly so in Georgia, he claims - has created an extraordinary quandary for his supporters. If the system is "rigged" against them, why vote again?

Lin Wood, a local celebrity lawyer and turbocharged Trump advocate, recently declared at a news conference: "This is Georgia, we ain't dumb. We ain't gonna go vote on January 5 on another machine made by China. You're not gonna fool Georgians again. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election?"

Here's Lin Wood telling Georgia Republicans NOT to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue next month.



"They have not earned your vote. Don't you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god's sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!" pic.twitter.com/Uvj1QIpqFL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2020

The lawyer's comments at a Georgia "Stop the Steal" rally, where former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also spoke, set alarm bells ringing, not just in Georgia, but in the White House.

At a rally in Savannah on Friday night, Vice President Mike Pence said: "Georgia, I came here to say 'Stay in the fight'. Stay in the fight to defend the Republican majority in the Senate. Stay in the fight until the polls close on January 5.

"I know we've all got our doubts about the last election. And I actually hear some people saying 'Just don't vote'. My fellow Americans, if you don't vote, they win!"

If Pence's appeal sounded a little desperate, it was because these are desperate times for Republicans, who could lose Georgia's elections and give Democrats control of both houses of the US Congress in addition to the presidency.

- additional reporting Daily Telegraph UK