US election: Donald Trump ally Michael Lindell reveals notes urging 'martial law'

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell is seen outside the door of the West Wing at the White House with his notes. Photo / Getty Images

A close adviser to US President Donald Trump has been spotted at the White House clutching a piece of paper that appeared to urge the most powerful man in the world to invoke "martial law".

Michael Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, was photographed outside the West Wing clutching a typed memo, partially concealed by a fold. However, some of what was written on the memo was visible.

Some of the document is visible. Photo / Twitter: Jabin Botsford

"…nsurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the… martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any… Foreign interference in the election. Trigger emergency powers... Make clear this is China/Iran... used domestic actors".

Also visible on the memo are the names Sidney Powell, a lawyer who worked on Trump's legal campaign to overturn the election result, and Bill Olson, a Florida Republican who lost in the November election.

The document also appears to advise Trump to "move Kash Patel to CIA Acting". Patel is currently the Acting US Secretary of Defence.

Lindell is a strong ally of the president, and remained a vocal supporter in the wake of the siege at the Capitol last week, which killed five people including a Capitol police officer.

His bedding company, MyPillow, launched an online offer where buyers could receive a discount by entering the phrase "FightForTrump" at the checkout.

The discount was available on the day of the siege at the Capitol, where Lindell was at the rally, according to the New York Times.

After the deadly riot, Lindell appeared on conservative cable news channel Newsmax and referred to what had transpired as "very peaceful".

Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives for inciting the insurrection now heads to a Senate trial, which will not begin until Biden is sworn in as the new president.

While he was once expected to leave office as the most powerful voice in his party and the leading contender for its 2024 nomination, Trump has been shunned by much of the party over his response the violence.

Trump intends to leave Washington DC next Wednesday morning (Thursday NZT), just before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration the following day, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.