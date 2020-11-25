US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on November 24. Photo / AP

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at all.

In an impromptu appearance at the White House today, Trump celebrated a new stock market record, and said he was "very thrilled" by new coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, it emerged that renovations of living areas are under way for Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents in the President's protective detail have also been quietly asked if they want to relocate there.

Renovations of living areas are under way for Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / maralagoclub.com

Former presidents receive Secret Service protection for life, and the agency's Miami office will look at whether further security infrastructure is required at the resort.

Trump changed his permanent residence from New York to Florida last year.

Donald Trump speaks to the media as Biden's transition begins. Video / CNN

Lois Frankel, the Democrat congresswoman who represents Palm Beach, said it would seek reimbursements from the US government for any local police costs incurred by having Trump living there.

The pool area at Mar-a-Lago. Photo / maralagoclub.com

Trump is expected to be at Mar-a-Lago by January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden takes over. Trump indicated he would not concede before leaving.

He today reposted a series of tweets by US actor Randy Quaid calling for another election.

Trump also reposted a message from a supporter, saying "I concede NOTHING!!!!!"

An interior view of Mar-a-Lago. Photo / maralagoclub.com

A new poll showed Trump is the clear favourite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The Politico/Morning Consult poll had him on 53 per cent among Republicans.

Vice-President Mike Pence was in second place on 12 per cent, and Donald Trump Jr third on 8 per cent.