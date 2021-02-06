US Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley unrecognisable in new mugshot

Jacob Chansley was on of the people in the US Capitol on January 6. Photo / Getty Images

A new mugshot of the horned rioter who stormed the US Capitol shows the man, dubbed the QAnon Shaman, sporting a new look.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, looks completely different in the newly released photo, having lost his fur and horns, after his arrest for the alleged involvement in the pro-Trump riots in the US Capitol last month.

Just over a month on from the riots, on January 6, he has reportedly lost 9kg in jail.

Jacob Chansley is unrecognisable in this new mugshot where he's been stripped of his face paint and horns. Photo / Alexandria Sheriff's Office

Weeks ago, he made headlines for his refusal to eat food in jail, as his mum explained he only eats organic food.

He was moved to a jail in Virginia last week, after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with an organic food diet while in custody, following his lawyer's claims that he had gone nine days without eating, while jailed in Washington DC.

The QAnon supporter has been indicted on civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other charges following the riots on January 6, where rioters protested against Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.