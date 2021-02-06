US Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley unrecognisable in new mugshot

A new mugshot of the horned rioter who stormed the US Capitol shows the man, dubbed the QAnon Shaman, sporting a new look.
Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, looks completely different in the newly released photo, having lost his fur and horns, after his arrest for the alleged involvement in the pro-Trump riots in the US Capitol last month.
Just over a month on from the riots, on January 6, he has reportedly lost 9kg in jail.
Weeks ago, he made headlines for his refusal to eat food in jail, as his mum explained he only eats organic food.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He was moved to a jail in Virginia last week, after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with an organic food diet while in custody, following his lawyer's claims that he had gone nine days without eating, while jailed in Washington DC.
Read More
- US Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shaman' wins hunger strike for second time - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shaman' willing to testify against Donald Trump - NZ Herald
- US Capitol riots: Horned man 'QAnon Shaman' Jake Angeli arrested - NZ Herald
- 'I apologise for thinking you ate babies': Former QAnon supporter says sorry to CNN host Anders...
- Jake Angeli, horned man who stormed Capitol, refuses to eat as guards won't feed him 'organic f...
- Top real estate man Ollie Wall apologises for dressing in Capitol rioter costume - NZ Herald
The QAnon supporter has been indicted on civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other charges following the riots on January 6, where rioters protested against Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.