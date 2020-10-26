US boy, 3, shoots himself at his own birthday party after gun fell from relative's pocket

The boy did not survive his injuries. Photo / Getty/File

A 3-year-old US boy has died after shooting himself at his own birthday party, after a gun fell from a relative's pocket.

The "tragic accident" occurred on October 24 in the Texas town of Porter after family and friends gathered to celebrate, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police, who were sent to the address for a welfare check, said that upon arrival they were told by family that the adults were playing cards when they heard a gunshot, before discovering the toddler with a gunshot wound to the chest.

During their investigation, police discovered that the tragic tot had picked up a handgun after it fell from a relative's pocket.

He was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident," police added.