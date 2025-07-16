Advertisement
It was unbelievable - Andrew Roth, 97, remembers the day he was liberated from Buchenwald with complete clarity

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Andrew Roth (left) reunited with Jack Moran in Los Angeles, 80 years after Moran helped liberate Buchenwald. Photo / the Washington Post

Jack Moran entered Buchenwald concentration camp on April 11, 1945. Immediately, he said, he was overcome by what he saw.

An American soldier, Moran was there to help liberate more than 21,000 people, most of them Jews, who had been imprisoned there for months or even years.

Moran, then 19,

