Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

Unsolved Murdaugh murders expose years of mysteries

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Richard Fausset

Alex Murdaugh, the powerful lawyer who asked a handyman to kill him, had a spectacular fall from grace. Five people in his family's orbit have died in recent years, and investigators are looking for connections.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.