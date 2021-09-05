Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Prominent US lawyer shot months after unsolved murders of his wife and son

3 minutes to read
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh. Photo / Maggie Murdaugh, Facebook

From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh. Photo / Maggie Murdaugh, Facebook

New York Times
By: Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs

For nearly three months, the question of who killed the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent lawyer in rural South Carolina, has gripped the state as harrowing details of the crime emerged, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.