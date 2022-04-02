President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning to Russian soldiers. Photo / Getty Images

Russia's latest tactic shows just how desperate President Vladimir Putin is to win the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

Moscow launched its annual spring conscription drive, with Russia setting a recruitment goal of adding 134,500 new men to its military ranks.

The announcement prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to offer a grim warning to all young Russian men eligible for conscription, telling them it is "guaranteed death" if they are sent to the front lines in Ukraine.

The Russian military holds two annual draft sessions, in spring and autumn, when it recruits eligible men aged 18 to 27 to serve for a year.

However, Zelenskyy said this latest round of drafts is "different" from the others.

"This day, April 1, the occupiers decided to mark with two equally silly jokes. One such joke is about people in Russia," the Ukrainian leader said in his Friday address.

"They started the spring conscription, which looks traditional, but is still different from the usual. Because this year's conscripts can be sent to war against our state, against our people. So, this is a guaranteed death for many very young guys."

The Ukrainian President said, though they are not his citizens, he still felt it was his duty to warn them about what would lay ahead if they are sent to his country to fight.

"We don't need more dead people here. Save your children so that they do not become villains. Don't send them to the army. Do whatever you can to keep them alive," he said.

"The Russians won't be told the whole truth about this conscription and about the fate of the conscripts. But still, if you can convey the truth to them – do it."

Military service is nominally mandatory for men but many Russians avoid the draft by entering higher education or evading the summons.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Photo / Getty Images

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this week that conscripts would not be sent to any "hot spots" and those currently ending their military service would all be sent home.

However, this promise has been met with heavy scepticism by many in Russia.

"I don't trust them when they say they won't send conscripts into combat. They lie all the time," Vladislav, 22, told AP.

The young man said feared he could be drafted immediately after completing his studies.

On March 8, Putin claimed he would not send any conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine.

But just a day later, a Russian army spokesperson revealed that conscripts had been mistakenly sent to Ukraine as part of some military units.

While most have since been returned to Russia, some were taken prisoner, the spokesperson said.

Footage of some of the captured Russians has appeared on social media, with one woman telling AP she immediately recognised her 20-year-old son in one of the videos.

Lyubov, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, said her son had been drafted and sent to Ukraine.

"I recognised him by his lips, by his chin. You know, I would have recognised him by his fingers," she said.

"I breastfed him. I raised him."

An unnamed US official said this week that declassified intelligence showed Mr Putin had not known that conscripts were serving in Ukraine, as his military advisers had misinformed him.

Russian independent media and voluntary groups have also reported that some conscripts have been sent to the front after signing a contract to join the professional army under pressure.

Russia's military announced last week that 1,351 soldiers had been killed in Ukraine and 3,825 wounded.

Ukraine beginning to regain control

It has been more than five weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Mr Putin expecting to quickly take Kyiv and topple Zelenskyy's government.

But the response from Ukrainian troops appears to have been stronger than Russia was expecting, with military forces still struggling to make headway into Kyiv.

Now, Ukrainian troops have started to regain control around Kyiv and the southern region of Kherson.

Russian troops "are continuing their partial retreat" from the north of Kyiv towards the Belarusian border, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

"The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north of our country. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable," Zelenskyy said.

"Somewhere they are expelled with battles. Somewhere they leave positions on their own. After them, a complete disaster and many dangers are left. It's true.

"I emphasise once again: hard battles lie ahead. Now we cannot think that we have already passed all the tests. We all strive for victory. But when it comes everyone will see it. Everyone will feel that peace is coming."

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a joint press conference. Photo / Getty Images

This comes as Ukrainian helicopters were accused of carrying out a strike on a fuel storage facility in Russia's western town of Belgorod, according to the local governor.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that the airstrike was "carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude".

Ukraine would neither confirm nor deny the attack.

Peace talks have resumed between Ukrainian and Russian officials are resuming via video, but Moscow has warned that the alleged helicopter attack will hamper negotiations.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Zelenskyy would not be drawn on whether Ukraine was behind the helicopter attack.

"I'm sorry, I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief," he told the program.