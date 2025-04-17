Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a fraught meeting in February. Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press-Service

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum for US access to Kyiv’s natural resources.

The deal includes an Economic Partnership Agreement and an Investment Fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Kyiv seeks military guarantees, while the US aims to deter Russian aggression through business interests.

Ukraine and the United States have signed a “memorandum of intent” to move forward with a fraught deal for US access to Kyiv’s natural resources and critical minerals, Kyiv said.

“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent, which paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine’s strategic minerals weeks ago, but a clash between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February derailed work on the agreement.

Trump wants the deal – designed to give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals – as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.