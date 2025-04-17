Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ukraine, US sign deal for access to critical minerals

AFP
2 mins to read

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a fraught meeting in February. Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press-Service

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a fraught meeting in February. Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press-Service

  • Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum for US access to Kyiv’s natural resources.
  • The deal includes an Economic Partnership Agreement and an Investment Fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
  • Kyiv seeks military guarantees, while the US aims to deter Russian aggression through business interests.

Ukraine and the United States have signed a “memorandum of intent” to move forward with a fraught deal for US access to Kyiv’s natural resources and critical minerals, Kyiv said.

“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent, which paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine’s strategic minerals weeks ago, but a clash between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February derailed work on the agreement.

Trump wants the deal – designed to give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals – as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Svyrydenko did not publish details of the memorandum, but said work continued towards securing a final agreement.

‘Beneficial for both’

“We hope that the Fund will become an effective tool for attracting investments in the reconstruction of our country, modernisation of infrastructure, support for business, and the creation of new economic opportunities,” she said.

“There is a lot to do, but the current pace and significant progress give reason to expect that the document will be very beneficial for both countries.”

US officials say boosting American business interests in Ukraine will help deter Russia from future aggression in the event of a ceasefire.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kyiv is pushing for concrete military and security guarantees as part of any deal to halt the three-year war.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World