“That’s what we need to do fast, and then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country could cede land temporarily in exchange for protection of a "Nato umbrella". Photo / Getty Images

Talk of a possible ceasefire or peace deal has ratcheted up since Donald Trump won the US presidential election this month.

The Republican has criticised US aid to Kyiv and claimed he could halt the conflict within hours, without saying how.

Russia controls around 18% of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory, including the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Since invading in 2022, Moscow has claimed four more eastern and southern regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia – as its own, despite not having full control over them.

Kyiv has repeatedly ruled out ceding territory in exchange for peace, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine’s army withdraw from swathes of more land.

Seeking guarantees

Zelenskyy insisted any offer to join Nato must be given to the whole of Ukraine, but his comments about the “Nato umbrella” suggest he might accept the alliance’s practical protections, such as the Article Five collective defence clause, only be extended to territory controlled by Kyiv.

Such an arrangement would be necessary to ensure Russia does not attack again in the future, he said.

“If we speak ceasefire, [we need] guarantees that Putin will not come back,” Zelenskyy said in English.

Putin has previously called on Kyiv to renounce its Nato ambitions if it wants a peace deal.

With the conflict escalating on the battlefield, Zelenskyy has held a string of phone calls with Western leaders in recent days – including Britain’s Sir Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke to Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday to brief him on “US goals for sustainable support for Ukraine”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Joe Biden’s administration has stepped up its support to Kyiv since Trump won the election, transferring more weapons and giving Ukraine permission to fire long-range missiles on to Russian territory.

That move triggered a furious response in Moscow, with Putin authorising the firing of a new hypersonic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and threatening to strike government targets in Kyiv in response.

Zelenskyy on Friday appointed a new Land Forces Commander, Mykhailo Drapaty, in a move to bolster army leadership.

Drapaty previously led forces in the northeastern Kharkiv sector, defending against a surprise new Russian offensive earlier this year.

“These personnel decisions are aimed at strengthening our army, enhancing its combat readiness, and introducing new management approaches,” Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said.

- Agence France-Presse