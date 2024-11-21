Russia fired intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine for first time: Kyiv

“Two people were wounded - a 57-year-old man was treated on the scene and a 42-year-old woman was hospitalised,” the official said.
Russia and Ukraine have escalated their use of deadly long-range missiles over recent days since the United States gave permission to use its ATACMS against military targets inside Russia - a long-standing Ukrainian request.
British media meanwhile reported on Wednesday that Kyiv had launched UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia after being given the green light from London.
The defence ministry in Moscow said its air defence systems had downed two Storm Shadows, without saying whether they were downed on Russian territory or in occupied Ukraine.