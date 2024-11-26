Putin plans to do more tests with ballistic missiles. Photo / Getty Images

Vladimir Putin announced more tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile in “combat conditions.”

Russia fired the missile at Dnipro, marking a major escalation in the conflict with Ukraine.

Putin ordered the missile’s serial production, praising its speed and power, and Russia’s territorial integrity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow would carry out more tests of the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile in “combat conditions”, a day after firing one on Ukraine.

“We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posted to Russia,” Putin said in a televised meeting with military chiefs.

Russia fired the new-generation missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Thursday in a major escalation of the weaponry being deployed in the nearly three-year conflict.

The Kremlin boss also ordered the missile, which flies at speeds of Mach 10 – 10 times the speed of sound – to be put into serial production. Russia is developing similar advanced systems, he added.