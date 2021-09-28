UK rape victim refused injury compensation because she had a criminal conviction

A woman who was raped by a stranger has been told she cannot get any criminal injuries compensation - because she committed a crime before it happened. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING - distressing content

A woman who was raped by a stranger in the UK has been reused criminal injury compensation because she had previously served time in jail.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was raped in 2020 by a man who was staying in the same Hull hostel as her friend.

The woman had stopped to speak to her friend when a man named Andrew Sheppard offered to walk her home, it has been reported.

She believed he was just a "cheeky chappy" who posed no threat.

But when she reached her home she blacked out before waking up to find Sheppard raping her.

She then rang the police following the ordeal. Sheppard was jailed for three years and nine months.

The victim was originally told she would be entitled to criminal injuries compensation, which is a government-based scheme to compensate victims of crime.

But she was soon refused compensation when it was discovered she had a criminal conviction herself.

Four years ago, the woman had been charged with actual bodily harm, criminal damage and theft after becoming addicted to drugs and served a prison sentence for her crime.

She had since beaten her addiction and turned her life around. The woman continues to work for a mental health charity.

Now she's hit out at the stigma and system over being denied compensation.

"It's not about the money, it's not a prize fund," the woman told The Mirror.

"It's not something to say, 'You've been a good person, here's a prize for being raped.'

"It is to help people overcome difficulties.

"My life has been affected every day because of what happened.

"To deny me because I have done wrong in the past, which I have also served my punishment for, is not right.

"The Government is saying I can get raped, but not get help.

"If I had a heart attack, would the hospital refuse to treat me because I have a criminal conviction?"



She said the message feels like that if you have a criminal conviction and have ben raped that you "deserved it".

"It felt like I had been shrugged off," she said.

"It feels that they are saying you deserve to be raped and you should just get on with it."

The woman has since approached her local MP who will take the matter to Parliament.

"She's served punishment for her crimes and should now be able to move on with her life," MP Emma Hardy said.