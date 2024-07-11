Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

UK nurse Lucy Letby: Serial killer or a miscarriage of justice?

Daily Telegraph UK
By Sarah Knapton , Martin Evans , Sophie Barnes and Will Bolton
42 mins to read
Chester police footage shows the arrest of Lucy Letby at her home on July 3, 2018, and her police interview on the same day. Video / The Guardian

When Lucy Letby was convicted of the murders of seven newborns and the attempted murders of six more in August 2023 she was described by the judge as having led a “cruel, calculating and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World