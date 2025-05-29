Advertisement
UK man Paul Doyle charged with 7 offences after Liverpool crash

AFP
A car plowed into pedestrians in Liverpool as thousands lined the streets to celebrate their premier league win.

UK police on Thursday charged a 53-year-old man with seven offences for allegedly ramming a car into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title earlier this week.

Paul Doyle faces counts including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent during Monday’s incident in the northwestern English city, authorities said.

