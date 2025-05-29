There were no fatalities.

Seven people remained in hospital on Thursday, Sims told reporters.

Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a “complex and ongoing investigation”.

“Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence,” she said.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

Doyle, from a Liverpool suburb, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and dangerous driving.

Attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs were not listed as charges.

Hammond said all charges “will be kept under review as the investigation progresses”.

UK media reported Doyle was a businessman and former marine, with three teenage children.

Hundreds of thousands of Reds fans had gathered in Liverpool city centre when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Images on social media showed the car ploughing through a crowd, running over people and others bouncing off its bonnet.

Four people, including one child, were trapped under the vehicle, which had to be lifted to remove them, fire services said.

In other clips circulating online, the vehicle was seen being halted and swarmed by angry fans, who smashed the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

Police quickly ruled out terrorism, as well as releasing that the suspect was a white British man, revealing his ethnicity in a rare move to quell misinformation online.

- Agence France-Presse