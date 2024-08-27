A Delta Air Lines plane prepares for takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo / 123RF

Two people have been killed after a plane tyre exploded while it was being changed at the world’s busiest airport.

A Delta employee and contractor were killed, and a third seriously injured, while changing a Delta Airlines plane tyre at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The freak incident occurred at the maintenance facility where they work on Delta planes.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 5am on Tuesday local time where two people were confirmed dead.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility,” Delta said in a statement to the New York Post.