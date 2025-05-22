Advertisement
Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead outside Jewish museum in US capital

AFP
2 mins to read

Two Israeli diplomats have been killed in a Washington shooting, and a suspect is in custody. Photo / Getty Images

  • Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC.
  • The suspect, who shouted ‘Free Palestine’, was arrested.
  • Israeli leaders condemned the attack as anti-Semitic terrorism and urged strong action from US authorities.

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead today outside a Jewish museum in Washington, officials said, with the United States Government and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the attack.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight,” US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media.

Gunfire broke out on the footpath outside the Capital Jewish Museum, in what is being called an act of anti-Semitism by Israeli leaders.

Washington DC officials confirmed the shooter was in custody.

A man was seen pacing outside the museum before opening fire, hitting a man and a woman, officials told local media. The suspect shouted “Free Palestine” while he was arrested, they said.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said.

Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.

Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world, he said.

- Agence France-Presse

