Two Israeli diplomats have been killed in a Washington shooting, and a suspect is in custody. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

22 May, 2025 04:57 AM 2 mins to read

Two Israeli diplomats have been killed in a Washington shooting, and a suspect is in custody. Photo / Getty Images

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC.

The suspect, who shouted ‘Free Palestine’, was arrested.

Israeli leaders condemned the attack as anti-Semitic terrorism and urged strong action from US authorities.

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead today outside a Jewish museum in Washington, officials said, with the United States Government and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the attack.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight,” US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media.

Gunfire broke out on the footpath outside the Capital Jewish Museum, in what is being called an act of anti-Semitism by Israeli leaders.

Washington DC officials confirmed the shooter was in custody.