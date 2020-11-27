Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Turkey sentences hundreds to jail for life over 2016 coup attempt

7 minutes to read

The plot to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed in 2016. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Carlotta Gall

A Turkish court has sentenced the accused ringleaders and hundreds of others suspected of involvement in the failed 2016 coup to multiple life terms, at the culmination of one of the most important mass trials

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.