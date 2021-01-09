Trump v Twitter: US President tries two sneaky tricks to outsmart ban

US President Donald Trump isn't letting go of Twitter without a fight, as evidenced by two sneaky attempts to get around today's permanent suspension of his account.
First, the US President found a way to share four tweets from the official @POTUS account.
The tweet thread was posted and deleted almost immediately before being sent as a statement to reporters, where it was credited to the President.
In his rant, Trump blasted the social media giant, claiming it is working with the "Democrats and the Radical left" to silence him and the "75,000,000 great patriots" who voted for him. He also hinted at building his own platform and announced he would have a "big announcement soon".
Then the Trump campaign's digital director, Gary Coby, appeared to hand his Twitter account over to the President.
The name on the account was changed to "Donald Trump" and one tweet posted alerting White House social media director Dan Scavino to "my twitter login". Five minutes later, the account was suspended.
While Trump was briefly allowed back on Twitter after a 12-hour ban, the permanent suspension comes amid fears he will continue to use the platform to incite violence after Thursday's unprecedented riots at the US Capitol.
In what would be the final tweets to be published on his account, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning and wrote: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"
And then: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."
Currently, Democrats in Congress are "moving rapidly" towards impeaching Trump again, even after his speech yesterday acknowledging a "new administration" would take power on January 20.