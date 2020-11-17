Website of the Year

Trump sought options for attacking Iran to stop its growing nuclear programme

Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo warned President Trump against a strike on Iran and described the potential risks of military escalation. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Eric Schmitt, Maggie Haberman, David E. Sanger, Helene Cooper and Lara Jakes

The president was dissuaded from moving ahead with a strike by advisers who warned that it could escalate into a broader conflict in his last weeks in office.

President Donald Trump asked senior advisers in

