Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump demands Rico charges against Soros, citing protests

By Patrick Svitek
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Donald Trump demanded federal racketeering charges against George Soros and his son, Alex, claiming they back violent protests. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

Donald Trump demanded federal racketeering charges against George Soros and his son, Alex, claiming they back violent protests. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump has demanded that top Democratic donor George Soros and his son, Alex, face federal racketeering charges, making an unsubstantiated claim they are backing violent protests across the country.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save