Donald Trump demanded federal racketeering charges against George Soros and his son, Alex, claiming they back violent protests. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump has demanded that top Democratic donor George Soros and his son, Alex, face federal racketeering charges, making an unsubstantiated claim they are backing violent protests across the country.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on social media, referring to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, the federal law used to combat organised crime.

Trump did not provide evidence for his claim of supporting violent protests, and it was unclear what sparked his latest broadside against George Soros, whom Republicans have strongly criticised for years.

The Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic network founded by George Soros, has long pushed back against Republican attacks over its activities, including the allegation that it pays protesters or directly coordinates with them. The network called the accusations in Trump’s latest post about the Soros family “outrageous and false”.

“The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests,” Sean Savett, a spokesman for the foundations, said in a statement. “Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world.”