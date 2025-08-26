Advertisement
Trump Administration using a surprising new weapon against foes - their own mortgages

By Rachel Siegel
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Lisa Cook faces removal as Trump escalates clash with Federal Reserve leadership. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s move to fire United States Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook was the latest illustration of his Administration’s surprising new weapon against its enemies: their own mortgages.

Trump and other officials raised allegations of mortgage fraud last week against Cook, a prominent economist put on the Fed board

